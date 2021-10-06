NBA will not randomly test players for marijuana this season

FILE – The NBA logo in shown on a basketball court in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, file photo. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says his new team has a “very high” vaccination rate but declined to give a specific number because of privacy concerns. He did say Monday during NBA media day that all members of the Indiana coaching staff are fully vaccinated. Carlisle is back in Indiana, where he coached from 2003 through 2007. Training camps open Tuesday and the pandemic will affect a third NBA season and already means some players will be missing on media day.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)

The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season.

It’s a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the restart bubble and has remained since.

Drug testing will continue for things such as human growth hormone and performance-enhancers.

The NBA is also testing for what it calls “drugs of abuse” such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates. But the league’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to suspend random marijuana tests will continue for at least another year.