NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, former Louisville basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino talks to reporters during a news conference in New York. Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The notice released on Monday, May 4, 2020, is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The notice released on Monday is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in the investigation related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.

The NCAA’s notice says the improper offer and subsequent extra benefits were provided by certain individuals, identified and defined by the NCAA as “representatives of the university’s athletics interests.”

Louisville will address the allegations in a news conference Monday afternoon.

A statement from Louisville notes the school has changed leadership in athletics and basketball, though it does not mention AD Vince Tyra or second-year men’s basketball coach Chris Mack. It also outlines several measures of compliance that include reporting to the vice president for risk management, audit and compliance instead of athletics.

“While I understand the allegations brought today, I am confident that the University will do what is right, which includes fighting back on those charges that we simply do not agree with, and for which the facts do not substantiate,” Mack said in a statement.

