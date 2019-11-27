NCAA denies Memphis’ appeal of Wiseman suspension

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Memphis’ James Wiseman watches from the bench during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Little Rock on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center James Wiseman won’t get any reduction in his 12-game suspension.

The NCAA has denied Memphis’ appeal of the penalty Wiseman received last week. The heralded freshman won’t be able to play again for the 16th-ranked Tigers until Jan. 12 at South Florida.

Memphis issued a statement Wednesday saying that “although (this is) disappointing, we look forward to a promising season.”

The penalty surrounds the $11,500 that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway gave Wiseman’s family for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

Although Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn’t allowed because he was acting as a booster.

Wiseman also must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.

Wiseman played in Memphis’ first three games and averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Memphis (5-1) plays North Carolina State (5-1) on Thursday in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

