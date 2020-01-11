Nets’ Kyrie Irving could return from shoulder injury Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup Sunday after missing two months with a right shoulder injury.

The Nets listed Irving as probable on the injury report Saturday for their game against Atlanta.

Irving has missed 26 games with what the Nets said was an impingement, though Irving said he also had bursitis in the shoulder. He began to feel pain in early November before first sitting out after a game in Denver on Nov. 14.

He revealed last week he had a cortisone shot on Dec. 24, opting for that instead of surgery, and said he hoped that would allow him to return at some point. He started practicing in full this week.

The All-Star point guard is averaging 28.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

