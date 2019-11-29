Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Olympic champion Mo Farah to make track comeback in 10,000

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Mo Farah

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Britain’s Mo Farah poses for the media in London ahead of the London Marathon. Olympic champion Mo Farah says he will return to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year’s Tokyo Games, according to an announcement on his YouTube channel Friday Nov. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year’s Tokyo Games.

Announcing his plans on his YouTube channel on Friday, Farah said: “I’m really excited to be competing. I’m back on the track.”

Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich in August 2017.

“I hope I haven’t lost my speed,” said the 36-year-old British runner, won the Chicago Marathon in 2018.

Farah’s announcement came one day after UK Athletics said it asked a lawyer to lead a review of its work with banned track coach Alberto Salazar and the Nike Oregon Project.

Salazar worked with Farah from 2011-17, spanning his era of Olympic dominance, and was hired to advise UKA’s endurance program in 2013.

Salazar was banned for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency last month for experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike, along with possessing and trafficking testosterone.

Farah was not implicated by USADA, and Salazar denies wrongdoing.

Salazar has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The case is unlikely to be judged before the Tokyo Olympics open on July 24. The men’s 10,000 final is set for July 31.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge