(AP) — After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets have agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets get Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). While the Packers get Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), and a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the teams have not officially announced the deal.