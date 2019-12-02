Live Now
Padres acquire switch-hitting infielder Profar from A’s

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Oakland Athletics’ Jurickson Profar watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo. Switch-hitting second baseman Profar has been acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Athletics in exchange for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named. The trade was announced Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with the baseball winter meetings in San Diego less than a week away. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named.

In his lone season with the A’s, Profar matched his career high with 20 home runs and batted .218 with 67 RBIs over 139 games.

He provides versatility to play other infield positions as well as the outfield.

Profar was acquired from AL West rival Texas last year. The 26-year-old agreed to a $5.7 million, one-year contract after the trade to avoid arbitration.

Allen, 25, played in 34 games during three 2019 stints with the Padres for his first major league experience. A fourth-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, he batted .215 with four doubles and three RBIs while striking out 21 times to his six walks. Allen also made his debut at the Triple-A level last season and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his last three seasons in the minors.

In addition, infielder Greg Garcia agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year deal that avoided arbitration.

