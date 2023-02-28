PEORIA, Ariz. (AP)San Diego All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for at least two weeks after breaking his left big toe in a weight room accident, putting in question whether he will be ready for the start of the season.

Musgrove was hurt Monday, Padres manager Bob Melvin said, The pitcher dropped a kettlebell, a weight with a handle attached.

“It is tough to forecast when you’re talking about a broken toe. It will be about how it heals and certainly if it is a pain tolerance thing, Joe would be one of those guys who would be sooner than later,” Melvin said Tuesday.

Once Musgrove is cleared to throw, he will have to build up arm strength and endurance.

“He is not starting over but the longer you go the more it gets closer to starting over. Joe is a guy who keeps himself in really good shape,” Melvin said.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA last season and is starting a $100 million, five-year contract.

Yu Darvish and Nick Martinez become the most likely candidates to start the opener against Colorado on March 30. The Padres’ projected rotation also includes Blake Snell, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.

