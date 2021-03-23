Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. stretches in the batter’s box during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday’s spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.

Tatis fielded the ball hit by Cincinnati’s Jonathan India, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.

The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Tingler said Tatis has had a minor shoulder issue for years and has received treatment for it, including taping it for games.

Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.

Other than that, it hasn’t been a smooth spring for the 22-year-old superstar. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13. That slide might have aggravated the shoulder issue, and it kept him out of several games.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

