Panthers’ McCaffrey pulls out of Pro Bowl; Kamara in

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. McCaffrey’s versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back has made The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has pulled out of the Pro Bowl after a memorable season.

McCaffrey isn’t injured. Rather, he decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because Carolina’s spring workouts have been moved up two weeks after the team hired a new head coach in Matt Rhule. The team can open camp as early as April 6. The third-year running back wanted enough time to allow his body to recover and be ready for the workouts.

McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk this season as the only players in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. He was selected as the first-team running back and the top flex player in voting by the 50 members of a nationwide media panel who regularly cover the NFL.

McCaffrey will be replaced by Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara becomes the 11th Saints player to join the Pro Bowl.

