Patriots pledge $1 million to social justice causes

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the turf ahead of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice. The team says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations to recipients chosen in collaboration with Patriots players. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.

A statement and video released on the team’s website Friday says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations. The recipients will be chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.

The groups selected will be those “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”

The video says “change always begins with listening.” The leaders of the organizations will be invited to speak with the team’s executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group’s businesses.

The black and white video begins with 10 words and the mathematical greater than sign. Actions greater than words; knowledge greater than ignorance; equity greater than privilege; working together greater than standing alone.

It adds: “Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.” ___

