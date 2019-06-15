PBR Bull Riding Challenge features great ride from local star

Stetson Lawrence, from Williston, gave the crowd what they wanted, riding a successful first ride to open the first night.

Just a great bull of Chad’s,” says Lawrence. “He’s out there in the background left and just a good bull to have in the first round here to warm me up for that match ride. It’s key to start out right and get your confidence going right away and not get down in the dumps right away. Start off right and finish it strong.”

Night two starts at 7:30pm at the Bismarck Events Center