PBR saw Jess Lockwood take the top spot, with a ride score of 89.5 to take the lead in the aggregate.

“There’s a lot of good bullriding in the summer,” says Bull Rider Derek Kolbaba. “If a guy gets riding good and get some good confidence and momentum going into the second half, the sky’s the limit.”

Williston’s Stetson Lawrence finished in 4th place with a ride score of 88 in his second go.