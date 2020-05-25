PGA, NFL stars attract nearly 6 million viewers in TV match

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.

Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.

It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.

Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

The peak was 6.3 million average viewers from 5:45 to 6 p.m. EDT. That was about the time Brady, who had been lampooned on social media for his golf skills, silenced analyst Charles Barkley by holing out from the fairway for birdie.

It was the second straight Sunday of live golf on television after the pandemic shut down the sport on March 13. The previous week, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole in an exhibition that NBC Sports said attracted 2.35 million viewers across all formats.

The Champions for Charity match was shown on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

The PGA Tour is set to return in two weeks at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"

Memorial Day in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge