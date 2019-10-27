49ers WR Marquise Goodwin sidelined after missing practice

San Francisco will be without receiver Marquise Goodwin against Carolina on Sunday after he missed two days of practice this week dealing with an undisclosed personal matter.

The 49ers also will be without starting left tackle Joe Staley, who is missing his fifth straight game with a broken leg but could be back next week.

New England safety Patrick Chung is returning against Cleveland after sitting out last week with heel and chest injuries. The Browns will be without starting safety Damarious Randall, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is back after missing the first six games following an offseason car accident that resulted in a neck injury.

Tennessee also will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker because of an injured ankle that sidelined him a week ago despite being active.

Drew Brees is back for New Orleans while Atlanta’s Matt Ryan will miss a game for the first time in 10 years.

The star quarterback of the Saints has missed five games with a right thumb injury that required surgery. New Orleans won all five games without him with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter. The Saints are playing Arizona and rookie No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at home.

Ryan has a sprained right ankle that will end his streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts. Matt Shaub is starting for the Falcons, who are taking a five-game losing streak into a home game against Seattle.

CAROLINA AT SAN FRANCISCO

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, T Greg Little, LB Christian Miller, WR Greg Dortch, OL Bryan Witzmann, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk, T Mike McGlinchey, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, T Joe Staley, WR Marquise Goodwin, QB C.J. Beathard, DL Jullian Taylor.

OAKLAND AT HOUSTON

Raiders: LB Dakota Allen, WR Keelan Doss, DE Kasim Edebali, QB DeShone Kizer, DT Corey Liuget, T Brandon Parker, WR Marcell Ateman

Texans: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Bradley Roby, CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring, neck), S Tashaun Gipson, ILB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, T Tytus Howard (knee).

CLEVELAND AT NEW ENGLAND

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Damion Ratley, S Damarious Randall, S Sheldrick Redwine, DE Chris Smith, T Kendall Lamm, DL Eli Ankou.

Patriots: TE Matt LaCosse, TE Ryan Izzo, CB Joejuan Williams, G Shaq Mason, RB Damien Harris, DL Byron Cowart.

TAMPA BAY AT TENNESSEE

Buccaneers: DB M.J. Stewart, ILB Jack Cichy, C Nate Trewyn, G Alex Cappa, DL Patrick O’Connor, TE O.J. Howard, WR Amara Darboh.

Titans: WR Darius Jennings, CB Adoree’ Jackson, TE Delanie Walker, DB Chris Milton, OLB Sharif Finch, OL Aaron Stinnie, OL Kevin Pamphile.

NY JETS AT JACKSONVILLE

Jets: RB Trenton Cannon, LB Neville Hewitt, LB Albert McMillan, LB C.J. Mosley, LT Kelvin Beachum, TE Chris Herndon, DL Henry Anderson.

Jaguars: WR C.J. Board, RB Devine Ozigbo, LB Leon Jacobs, LB Najee Goode, LB Quincy Williams, OL Brandon Thomas, DT Dontavius Russell.

LA CHARGERS AT CHICAGO

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, RB Justin Jackson, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Cortez Broughton, NT Brandon Mebane, DT Justin Jones.

Bears: DB Duke Shelley, LB Josh Woods, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Alex Bars, TE Bradley Sowell, WR Riley Ridley, DL Brent Urban.

SEATTLE AT ATLANTA

Seahawks: WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, CB Tre Flowers, RB C.J. Prosise, SS Quandre Diggs, SS Lano Hill, DE Quinton Jefferson

Falcons: QB Matt Ryan, CB Desmond Trufant, RB Ito Smith, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, OG James Carpenter, CB D.J. White

PHILADELPHIA AT BUFFALO

Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson. CB Avonte Maddox, RB Darren Sproles, LB Nigel Bradham, OL Nate Herbig, OT Jason Peters, DT Tim Jernigan.

Bills: WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB T.J. Yeldon, S Kurt Coleman, LB Corey Thompson, OG Ike Boettger, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney.

ARIZONA AT NEW ORLEANS

Cardinals: WR KeeSean Johnson, RB David Johnson, RB Alfred Morris, RB D.J. Foster, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe, DL Zach Allen

Saints: DE Carl Granderson, OL Ethan Greenidge, RB Alvin Kamara, CB Patrick Robinson, WR Tre’Quan Smith, TE Jared Cook, OL Nick Easton

NY GIANTS AT DETROIT

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, QB Alex Tanney, CB Corey Ballentine, OG Chad Slade, OT Eric Smith, LB Tae Davis, LB Devante Downs.

Lions: CB Darius Slay, DT Mike Daniels, OL Oday Aboushi, G Beau Benzschawel, QB David Blough, CB Amani Oruwariye, DT Kevin Strong.

DENVER AT INDIANAPOLIS

Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan, S Will Parks, OL Jake Rodgers, OL Calvin Anderson, TE Troy Fumagalli, DL Jonathan Harris, DL Adam Gotsis

Colts: WR Deon Cain, OL Le’Raven Clark, DL Carl Davis, CB Pierre Desir, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

CINCINNATI VS LOS ANGELES RAMS

Bengals: CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carl Lawson, RG John Miller, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala.

Rams: RB Malcolm Brown, S Jake Gervase, LB Clay Matthews, LN Bryce Hager, OL Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DL Greg Gaines.

