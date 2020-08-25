Portland’s Lillard injures knee in Game 4 against Lakers

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (0) argues with referee David Guthrie (16) during the first quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Damian Lillard left Game 4 of the Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right knee injury.

Lillard, who was the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Florida, had 11 points before leaving the game in the third quarter Monday night. He left the floor for a time after his knee appeared to buckle, then returned briefly before leaving again.

No further details about the injury were immediately available.

Lillard, a five-time All-Star for the Trail Blazers, averaged 30 points and eight rebounds in the regular season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss