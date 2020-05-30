Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little fighting cancer

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, who starred in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse Orange teammate who has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs.

Pat Killorin, a center for Syracuse in the mid-1960s, created the fundraiser last Sunday.

“Floyd was recently diagnosed with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer. No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life,” Killorin wrote on the Friends of Floyd page.

Little, a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66, was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Broncos. He spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise and rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The 77-year-old Little, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, led the NFL in rushing yards (1,133) and yards from scrimmage (1,388) in 1971. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Watford City Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Baseball"

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge