Pulisic pain: Injury after scoring in first FA Cup final

by: ROB HARRIS, Associated Press

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is assisted from the field after getting injured during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A dream scoring start to his first FA Cup final ended in agony for Christian Pulisic.

Now the American will miss the chance to help Chelsea overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 next Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday’s final against Arsenal after pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Pulisic netted in the fifth minute against Arsenal to become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to clinch a 2-1 win that denied Chelsea the cup.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic’s injury would be scanned and assessed in the coming days. But Lampard said Pulisic “clearly won’t be fit” for the trip to Munich with Bayern heavy favorites to advance.

The Champions League last-16 second leg was due to be played in March before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

