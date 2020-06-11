Quarantined surfers return to Peru’s famous waves

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wearing a face masks as a precaution amid the spread of the new coronavirus, surfers arrive at the reopened Waikiki beach in the Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 11, 2020. The emblematic surfers who dot Peru’s coastline are retaking to the waves as the hard-hit nation relaxes COVID-19 related restrictions on outdoor sports. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian surfers are returning to their nation’s world-famous waves after three months spent in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Wearing masks and carrying their boards, the surfers this week descended onto Lima’s rocky beaches for the first time since the pandemic shutdown.

“It was about time, no?” said a smiling Alessandro Currarino, sporting a black wetsuit and matching face mask after hitting the waves. “Peru has some of the best waves in the world and we need to take advantage of them.”

The South American nation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming nearly 210,000 cases – the second-highest number in the region, after Brazil. Authorities in early June announced they’d begin allowing non-contact sports to resume.

Peru is home to some of the world’s top surfers and the sport is believed to have been practiced as far back in time as the pre-Inca Chimu civilization. In the town of Huanchaco, north of Lima, fishermen still ride the waves back to shore with the day’s catch on the same reed boats used by the Chimu people.

At least one Peruvian surfer was expected to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer before the games were postponed.

Peru is gradually reopening after instituting a strict quarantine in mid-March. Under the new rules, the surfers must wear face masks while on land and practice social distancing. They are also required to walk a farther distance to get to the beach.

“After so many days in quarantine, we want people to go out, carefully,” said Jaime Rozeznic, sub-director for sports and recreation in the Miraflores municipality.

For professional surfers, being stuck indoors has meant not just being unable to go out to restaurants or work in an office – but being unable to train in the water.

Maria Fernanda Reyes, 22, a five-time national surf champion, said she continued to do strength exercises at home but the long spate out of the water nonetheless had had an impact on more technical aspects of her training.

“More time in the water the better,” she said during a break Thursday from the cold, choppy waves. “For me, this is where I was born.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"

Clinic Moved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Moved"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge