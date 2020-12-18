Raiders QB Derek Carr leaves game with groin injury

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.

Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team says he will not return.

Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.

Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.

Mariota led the Raiders to a TD on his first drive, connecting on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Women's Basketball

UMary Men's Basketball

Plays of the Week

Nedrose Basketball

CHI DOnation

Animal Abuse Protest New Town

Abbey Kubas

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Huff Hills Opening Day

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

Kettle Donations

New Furnace

Foster Homes

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories