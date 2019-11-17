1  of  2
Record attendance at women’s soccer game in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian women’s soccer set an attendance record on Saturday with more than 28,000 fans at the Arena Corinthians stadium to watch the second leg of the Sao Paulo state championship final.

Corinthians beat local rival Sao Paulo 3-0 in front of 28,862 fans, Corinthians tweeted. Match tickets had been given out for free during the week.

Corinthians won the first leg 1-0.

The previous record was in 2017 at Manaus’ Arena Amazonia in the semifinals of the Brazilian championship when Iranduba lost 2-1 to Santos in front of 25,371 people.

