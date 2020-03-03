Red Sox ace Chris Sale has MRI for elbow soreness

National Sports
Chris Sale, Pedro Martinez

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, left, talks with Pedro Martinez during spring training baseball camp Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice.

“Obviously we’re concerned about it,.” Roenicke said Tuesday.

Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI.

Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug,. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

He already was slated to start this season on the IL after reporting to camp with pneumonia, an illness that set him back by about two weeks.

Notes: Roenicke said SS Xander Bogaerts (ankle) is “pretty close” to playing for the first time duiring spring training. Bogaerts probably will start off as a DH. … OF Andrew Benintendi (quadriceps) was the DH against the New York Yankees. … 1B Mitch Moreland (hamstring) could be back in the lineup in the next couple days.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

