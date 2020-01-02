Red Sox sign C Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut 1B/OF Travis

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a $900,000, one-year contract.

Boston also designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday.

The 28-year-old Plawecki is a five-year big league veteran with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians. He’s a career .218 hitter and batted .222 with three homers, 17 RBIs and a .629 OPS in 59 games with Cleveland last season.

Travis, 26, was a second-round pick by Boston in 2014. He’s struggled in brief major league stints since debuting in 2017, batting .230 with seven homers and a .659 OPS over 111 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

