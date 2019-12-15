Reds’ Bauer barbs MLB commissioner ‘trying to ruin baseball’

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Trevor Bauer

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2019 file photo Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts after walking San Diego Padres’ Josh Naylor in the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati. Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates. Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating.” MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Manfred recently said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels.”

Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.

Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.”

MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks.

At the recent winter meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

Bauer, 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.

Bauer called the act “childish” and was fined by MLB.

Known for his quirks as well as his talent, Bauer had a start in the 2016 playoffs pushed back after he cut a finger on the propeller of his drone.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs"

Huff Hills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huff Hills"

Blockhouse Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blockhouse Lighting"

Tony Wald

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tony Wald"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Toy Making Career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Making Career"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"

Wreaths in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Bismarck"

Harvest Conversations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Conversations"

River Levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Levels"

Walmart Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge