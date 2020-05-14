Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others

National Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds are laying off less than 25% of their staff and reducing pay for others on June 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cincinnati made the announcement on its website Thursday.

The Miami Marlins will temporarily furlough 90 to 100 baseball operations employees beginning June 1, a person familiar with the decision said a day earlier. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins didn’t comment publicly.

Commissioner Rob Manfred cleared the way this month for teams to lay off or reduce the pay of managers, coaches and trainers at both the major league and minor league levels. Full-time scouts, also are covered by Uniform Employee Contracts, could be involved in cutbacks.

Manfred’s move was a response to the season put on hold because of the pandemic. Cincinnati was among the majority of teams that committed to paying full-time employees through May. Other teams had different pay arrangements for staff.

___ AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"

Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Shooting"

Animal Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelters"

Summer Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Plans"

Presidential Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Award"

Meth in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meth in the US"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge