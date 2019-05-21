Region 3 Tourney: Kidder County’s season comes to an end

At the Region 3 baseball tournament, Kidder County lost both of their games on Day 1 to bring their season to a close on May 20.

In their first game, No. 3 seed Kidder County faced No. 2 New Rockford-Sheyenne. Kidder jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but surrendered five runs in the bottom of the fourth to trail 5-2. Kidder responded in the top of the fifth, with four runs to take a 6-5 lead.

However, the Wolves could not hang on as they fell, 10-7.

In their next contest, Kidder County faced Midkota. Kidder County was unable to score a run in a 3-0 shut out.