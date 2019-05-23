Region 8 Baseball: 3-run sixth inning propels Shiloh Christian to State

Shiloh Christian defeated Beulah to win the Region 8 baseball tournament on May 22 on the campus of Shiloh Christian School.

The game was tied at 4 in the bottom of the sixth. In that frame, Canaan Fagerland hit a sacrifice fly to give Shiloh a 5-4 lead. Jaden Mitzel followed with an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Then Josh Lardy stepped to the plate a smacked an RBI double.

Shiloh Christian won the Region 8 Baseball Championship, 7-4.

Shiloh will find out their first round opponent in the state tournament once the tournament pairings are announced.