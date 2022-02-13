Carson Wentz’s time in Indianapolis may be coming to an end sooner than many expected.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, “Carson Wentz will ‘probably’ be traded or released before March 19th. That’s when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed. His future in Indianapolis looks ‘bleak.'”

The Bismarck native and former NDSU quarterback has been in Indianapolis for only one season after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz finished the season missing the playoffs, but had 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.