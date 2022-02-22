GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he’s still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season.

“There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.”

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short orderrather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn’t ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

When Rodgers sent out an Instagram postlate Monday night thanking current and former teammates and coaches among others, it raised speculation that an announcement on his future could be forthcoming. Rodgers said Tuesday he just wanted to show some gratitude to people who have helped him over the past year.

“I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you’re eating a specific diet and you’re going through these treatments every day and you’re not really doing anything else,” Rodgers said during his 40-minute conversation.

“You’ve got to kind of turn everything else off, so you’re not working out, you’re not straining or anything. It’s kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress and then the spiritual part I think is it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life.”

Rodgers won his second straight MVP award less than two weeks ago. The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title beforelosing 13-10at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

After the season, Rodgers talked about making a decision by the time the free agency period begins next month. He continues to point out the importance of getting this done soon.

“I get it,” Rodgers said. “There’s not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me. It’s best for the team. It’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us.”

The 38-year-old Rodgers did offer the Packers some reason for optimism.

He said he enjoyed the postseason conversations he had with team officials such as coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.

“The meetings were much different than they were in the past, in a positive way,” Rodgers said. “There were some real honest conversations that I appreciate.”

He wants to avoid a repeat of 2021, when his status with the team was uncertain until the start of training camp.

Rodgers reported for training camp on time last summer after skipping their mandatory minicamp, but he acknowledged his future with the organization was uncertain. At the time, he said he wanted more of a voice in the team’s decision-making process.

His relationship with Packers management improved over the course of the season. Rodgers said it started with a meeting he had with Gutekunst shortly after arriving for training camp.

“I feel like that was kind of the first step to having a real free-flowing conversation and friendship,” Rodgers said. “I’m definitely thankful for the work that he put in on the relationship, and Russ Ball as well. Matt and I, I believe every year we get closer and more connected and feel better about our communication.”

Rodgers said he also had to make some adjustments.

“It wasn’t a one-way street,” Rodgers said. “I knew that I had to grow as well. I had to be more comfortable with those conversations, with being responsive to them in a super-timely manner, trying to find kindness in the adverse moments or difficult conversations we had. I feel like we all grew and had a good year of communication, had nice conversations after the season. I felt really good at how that got tied up before I left town.”

LaFleur and president/CEO Mark Murphy had said after the season they wanted Rodgers back in 2022. They indicated that was a unanimous decision among the team’s main decision-makers.

The Packers seemed to make a move aimed at keeping Rodgers last week with the hiring of quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who previously worked with the team from 2006-16. Rodgers said Tuesday that he owes Clements “so much credit for my development” and added that “the game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he’s one of those special, special coaches.”

