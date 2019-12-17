Saints’ Brees breaks NFL career touchdown pass record

National Sports

by: BRETT MARTEL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a touchdown pass that tied Peyton Manning for the NFL record for most career touchdown passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, breaking Peyton Manning’s record.

The 40-year-old Brees connected with tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Monday night’s game between New Orleans and Indianapolis. Brees’ 540th career TD pass was his third of the game and gave New Orleans a 27-0 lead. The completion was also Brees’ 27th of the game on 28 passing attempts to that point.

Brees was surrounded by offensive teammates who congratulated him after the completion, and the quarterback embraced coach Sean Payton when he reached the sideline. Brees then walked along the sideline waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, which responded with sustained roars of appreciation.

Now in his 19th season, Brees already owns NFL records for completions and yards in a career. He entered Monday night’s game with 6,792 completions for 72,577 yards.

Brees connected on touchdown passes of 15 yards to Michael Thomas and 21 yards to Tre’Quan Smith earlier in the game. It was his 91st regular-season game with at least three TD throws.

New England’s Tom Brady is two behind Brees at 538. Philip Rivers is next among active players with 395.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge