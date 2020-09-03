The Latest: American Kenin wins 2nd-round match at US Open

Serena Williams, of the United States, top taps rackets with Kristie Ahn, of the United States, after winning their first-round match of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament:

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has won her second-round match at the U.S. Open against unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

Seeded No. 2, Kenin had more winners than unforced errors and never faced a break point. The American has lost in the third round at the Open each of the past three years, and will try to snap that streak Saturday.

Amanda Anisimova has won a matchup of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The 19-year-old Anisimova, a surprise semifinalist at the French Open last year, steadied her game in the second set and pulled away. The 16-year-old Scott is ranked 637th and was coming off her first tour-level victory in the opening round Tuesday, when she made her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Anisimova, who is seeded 22nd, won the girls’ singles at the Open in 2017.

Tsvetana Pironkova has pulled off an upset to reach the third round at the U.S. Open, her first tournament after a three-year break to focus on motherhood.

Pironkova, who has no ranking because of her layoff, beat No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza 7-5, 6-3.

A 32-year-old Bulgarian, Pironkova left the women’s tour to give birth to her son Alexander in April 2018. She is playing in her 12th Open but her first since 2016, and it’s her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.

She finished with an ace for her 22nd victory against a top-20 player.

The fourth day of play is underway at the U.S. Open, with Serena Williams, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem among those scheduled to take the court. Williams faces Margarita Gasparyan, who is ranked No. 117.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees.

