Seven-time major winner Inbee Park tied for lead Down Under

Inbee Park

FILE – In this Thursday, June 20, 2019, file photo, Korea’s Inbee Park walks off the 10th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament, in Chaska, Minn. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA Tour win by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women’s Australian Open on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Seven-time major winner Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA Tour win by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women’s Australian Open on Friday.

Park’s 4-under 69 left her with a two-round total of 10-under 136 at Royal Adelaide, level with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70), who led after the first round.

American Jillian Hollis (69), was in third place, one stroke behind. Defending champion Nelly Korda shot 73 and was six strokes behind.

Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose lead-up to the tournament was hampered by a virus, missed the cut after a second consecutive 74.

Due to the virus outbreak in China, the Women’s Australian Open will be the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

