‘Shame on you’: Balotelli slams Lazio fans for racist abuse

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Lazio’s Danilo Cataldi and Brescia’s Mario Balotelli, left, vie for the ball during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Mario Balotelli slammed Lazio fans after the Italian forward was once again the target of racist chants in Brescia’s 2-1 home defeaton Sunday.

The Serie A soccer match was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement was made on the stadium’s tannoy system, while Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wildly gesticulated to the visiting fans to stop.

Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match.

Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

The 29-year-old Balotelli was singled out by Lazio fans for abuse all match with other offensive chants, that weren’t specifically racist, against him and his family.

Balotelli was also the target of racial abuse earlier this season when he threatened to leave the field due to racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a match in November.

Racism has been a problem all season in Italy with offensive chants aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly as well as Balotelli. All of the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"

Second Chance Love Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Chance Love Story"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

New Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Food Bank"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

SYSK: Retiring Nurse

Thumbnail for the video titled "SYSK: Retiring Nurse"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge