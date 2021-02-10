Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O’Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.

Atlanta fire crews responded to the iconic restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly after midnight, news outlets reported. Video posted on social media showed raging flames.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said firefighters saved most of the building after the fire started in the back. No injuries were reported. Hatcher said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. It was one of the first locations established outside the company’s main bases of operations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

After Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen donuts to Atlanta churches. O’Neal bought the store in 2016.

“I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever,” the Basketball Hall-of-Famer told WXIA-TV.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Purple Heart

Live Music

Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Winter weather hacks for snow and extreme cold

A warm-up is on the horizon

NDC JAN 10

WDA Basketball

WDA Hockey

National teacher award

Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment tria

Prom Dresses

Oil Trials

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Meny

'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/9

Student Loan Debt

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News