Shurmur wants to see Jones on field before deciding on QB

National Sports

by: TOM CANAVAN, Associated Press

Eli Manning

New York Giants’ Eli Manning passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning may have started his final game for the New York Giants.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur on Tuesday said Daniel Jones will return as the starting quarterback once his sprained right ankle heals. The coach added he has not considered giving the-38-year-old Manning a final start at home either this weekend against Miami or in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29 against Philadelphia.

Shurmur said he wants to see how Jones looks Wednesday before considering whether to use the rookie first-round pick against the Dolphins on Sunday. The coach added if Jones is not ready, Manning starts.

After losing his starting job to Jones in mid-September and sitting out the past 10 games, Manning started Monday night in the 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles (6-7) in Philadelphia.

Manning threw two first-half touchdown passes to help the Giants (2-11) build a 17-3 lead in what was shaping up as a great feel-good story in a disastrous season.

The Eagles spoiled the outcome by rallying in the second half for three touchdowns, the last two coming on Carson Wentz’s passes to Zach Ertz late in the fourth quarter and on the opening possession of overtime.

The setback was the ninth straight for the Giants, tying a franchise record set in 1976.

Shurmur insisted the 22-year-old Jones is his starter when healthy.

“When he is ready to play he will go back in and play,” Shurmur said.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2004, Manning is finishing his 16th season with the Giants. His contract expires at the end of the season. He holds the majority of the team’s passing records.

There are some who believe Manning should be given a chance to start one more game at home.

“I haven’t really thought of that, and that’s not something we have discussed,” said Shurmur, who has posted a 7-22 record in less than two seasons in New York.

