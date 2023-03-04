KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was in shared fifth position halfway through a World Cup downhill Saturday and had her quest for a record-tying 86th career victory extended by at least another day.

Shiffrin was 0.79 seconds behind leader Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway after the top 22 skiers had started. The start list included 46 racers.

The American’s next race is a super-G Sunday.

Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark ’s total on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn in January. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

The provisional results of Saturday’s downhill meant Shiffrin locked up her fifth World Cup overall title and Italian skier Sofia Goggia secured the season-long downhill title.

Goggia stood second and trailed Lie by 0.29 seconds.

