The Sabre Dogs take advantage of the long ball to power their way to a close 3-2 win over Hub City.

Elsewhere, the Big Sticks top the Whiskey Jacks in a rout, 11-0.

And a special announcement, as Reggie Bruner wins the 11-12 year old baseball division of the Twins Pitch, Hit and Run competition. He will go to Cleveland to compete in the National Finals during All-Star Weekend in July.