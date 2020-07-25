Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Xavi Hernández

FILE – In this file photo dated Monday, May 20, 2019, Qatar’s Al-Sadd player Xavi Hernandez, former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, during an AFC Champions League match at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran. 40-year old Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an announcement Saturday July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, FILE)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later Saturday.

It is third-place Al-Sadd’s first game since the league was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league resumed on Friday.

Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Summer Collegiate Baseball

Babe Ruth Baseball

Friday, July 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sidewalk Sale

Facility Update

Seeking Donations

Class Ring

Drive-In Movies

Becca Tschetter

Lillian's Closing

Smarter Highways

Pet Safety

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/24

Friday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storms

Furry Friends 7-24

Northwoods League

Minot High School Sports

Pit Bull Ordinance

Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss