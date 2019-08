Day One of State Track & Field featured an exciting finish in both the girls and boys Class A 1600-Meter Final.

Bismarck’s Sean Korsmo and Dickinson’s Brady Yoder went toe to toe, with Korsmo finishing just .04 seconds to win the title.

For the girls, Jamestown Meghan Ford defended her state title, holding off Fargo Davies Megan Lundstrum for the title.