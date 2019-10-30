Suzuki scratched from Nats lineup for World Series Game 7

Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki hits a home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki has been scratched from Washington’s starting lineup for the deciding Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Suzuki missed the last three games while dealing with a hip flexor strain. The 36-year-old, who homered in Game 2, was initially listed in the starting lineup but was replaced again by Yan Gomes just under three hours before the first pitch.

So Gomes instead of Suzuki will be behind the plate for Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner who was unable to make his start in Game 5 because of an irritated nerve near his neck. Scherzer is starting the finale after receiving a painkilling cortisone shot.

Gomes was listed eighth, the same spot Suzuki was to bat, and center fielder Victor Robles hit ninth. They were reversed for Game 6 that Washington won.

Houston used a familiar lineup against the right-hander, led off by 2017 World Series MVP George Springer.

