Suzuki out of Nats lineup again vs. Astros in World Series

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Jake Cooley, Trey Feltch

Houston Astros grounds crew members Jake Cooley, left, and Trey Feltch repaint the World Series logo for the baseball World Series at Minute Maid Park, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The Astros will play the Washington Nationals in Game 6 on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) — Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki is out of the Nationals lineup again for Game 6 of the World Series.

Suzuki missed the past two games because of a hip flexor strain, and after a travel day still wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday night against the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander.

The Nationals beat Verlander in a 12-3 win last Tuesday in Game 2. The only change to their lineup from then is center fielder Victor Robles batting eighth with Yan Gomes catching and batting ninth.

Houston, which can clinch its second World Series title in three years with a win, is going with the same lineup it used for Game 2 against Stephen Strasburg.

