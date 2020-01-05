Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniors

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Finland’s Mikko Kokkonen, left, and Finland’s Justus Annunen, center, fail to stop Sweden’s Samuel Fagemo, right, from scoring his sides second goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds bronze medal match between Finland and Sweden in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.

Rasmus Sandin also had a goal for Sweden with Fagemo adding an assist.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland.

Canada will face Russia in the gold medal game later Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"

Second Chance Love Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Chance Love Story"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

New Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Food Bank"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

SYSK: Retiring Nurse

Thumbnail for the video titled "SYSK: Retiring Nurse"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge