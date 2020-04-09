Live Now
Tagovailoa’s agent says he’s healthy, will be ready for camp

National Sports

by: ROB MAADDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa’s agent says the quarterback is healthy and will be ready for training camp. Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday, April 9, after the former Alabama star’s personal pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Tagovailoa injured his hip on Nov. 15 and had season-ending surgery two days later. He is expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Tua Tagovailoa’s agent says the quarterback is healthy and will be ready for training camp.

Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after the former Alabama star’s personal pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Video of Tagovailoa’s workout will be sent to NFL teams.

Tagovailoa injured his hip on Nov. 15 and had season-ending surgery two days later. He is expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month.

“His health is just fine,” agent Leigh Steinberg told The Associated Press. “There’s two doctors that have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain (Alabama’s orthopedic surgeon), and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery. Both have said that he is healthy and he’ll be lively and ready to go for training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low.”

Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities on March 9 and he has been training with Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

“He’s running around, he’s bouncing around with high energy,” Steinberg said.

Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in January 2018 and rallied Alabama to a victory over Georgia in the national championship game. He won the starting job that fall, beating out Hurts, then led Alabama back to another title game, where it lost to Clemson.

Tagovailoa was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

