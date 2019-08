The Minot Minotaturos were eliminated from the NAHL playoffs after losing Game 4 of the Central Division Finals Saturday night 4-2 to the Aberdeen Wings.

After a scoreless first period, Aberdeen jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second before the Tauros broke through offensively.

Vince Marino provided the game-tying goal for the Tauros in the third, but the Wings responded with a go-ahead goal with under 10 minutes to play, and they then scored a late empty-netter to seal the deal.