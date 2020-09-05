The Latest: Outside Kentucky Derby, T-shirts with a message

Horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs (all times EDT):

2:20 p.m.

Wanda Martin lives across from the backside of Churchill Downs. Usually her lawn is a party, full of food, music and dancing. Friends come from all over the county to visit. Martin grew up in the horse racing business. She worked for trainers, feeding and caring for the racehorses.

It is usually her favorite week of the year. She sells T-shirts with sayings like, “Talk Derby to me” and “go baby go.”

The only thing Martin could come up with to put on her shirts this year was “2020 Worst Derby Ever.” She hung them from a clothes line across the front of her lawn.

A few hours before the race, the street was filled with only police officers.

“We’ve had some good times,” she said. “This is just not Derby. I know it’s for our protection, but it’s not like Derby at all.”

Martin knows she’s not the only one who feels that way. She’s sold 15 of her shirts.

— reporting by Claire Galofaro

___

12:30 p.m.

Early races have gone off at sunny Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the 146th Kentucky Derby, set to begin without spectators beneath the Twin Spires and with protests against social injustice expected to take place nearby.

Rescheduled from its traditional first Saturday in May by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Run For The Roses is the second jewel in thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law enters the $3 million race as the 3-5 morning line favorite for the 16-horse field with odds likely to rise by the scheduled 7:02 p.m. post time. The colt won the Belmont Stakes and can become the first Derby winner from the No. 17 post.

He’s surrounded on the outside in the 1¼ mile-race by Honor A. P. (5-1, No. 16) and Authentic (8-1, No. 18).

___

