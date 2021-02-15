The Latest: North Carolina men’s hoops seeking a home game

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey cheers on his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

After another postponement, the North Carolina men’s basketball team is looking for another opponent.

The program’s official Twitter account posted Monday that the Tar Heels are seeking a home game for this week. That plea comes after Tuesday’s visit from No. 18 Virginia Tech was postponed, the third Atlantic Coast Conference home game called off for the program.

The team has played just six home games and coach Roy Williams says “that’s not a good situation.”

UNC’s January game against Clemson was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Tigers program. Last week’s home game against Miami was postponed hours before tipoff after the emergence of social-media video showing players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with other people celebrating a win over Duke and no one wearing a mask.

A day later, UNC players and managers apologized for not following school and athletics department COVID-19 guidelines. The Tar Heels lost at No. 7 Virginia on Saturday, the same day the ACC announced the Virginia Tech postponement.

UNC’s next scheduled game is Saturday’s visit from Louisville.

Vanderbilt says a limited number of students from its senior class can attend the men’s basketball home game Wednesday with Kentucky.

The release announcing the move didn’t specify how many seniors would be permitted to attend the game. School officials noted that Vanderbilt undergraduate students are tested twice a week for COVID-19.

Masks will be required of any students attending the game. Concessions won’t be activated to limit movement within the building.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.

A makeup date has not been announced.

