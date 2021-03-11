The Latest: Bucks to increase fan attendance to 18%

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center right, reacts after Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) scored the winning basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number of fans who can attend their home games.

Bucks officials announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Health Department has approved a plan to allow a maximum attendance of 18% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which is approximately 3,280 fans

The change will take effect March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bucks have been playing home games with fans filling 10% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which adds up to about 1,800 spectators.

There were no fans at Fiserv Forum for the start of the season. The Bucks began allowing spectators during an eight-game homestand that began Feb. 16, and they’ve been playing with fans filling 10% of the seating capacity since Feb. 21.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A sunny & warm forecast with a cool down to come

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Wind Blade Recycling

Mineral Rights Case

COVID Conference

MIS-C Survivor

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News