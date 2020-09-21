The Latest: English club Leyton Orient finds virus cases

by: The Associated Press

The scorekeeper wears a mask as he watches play from the left field scoreboard at Fenway Park during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

English soccer club Leyton Orient says several players have tested positive for the coronavirus a day before the fourth-division team is scheduled to face Tottenham in the League Cup.

The club says it has informed Tottenham and will make a further announcement later regarding Tuesday’s match. The club’s stadium and training grounds have been closed until further notice.

The club says it has also informed its three most-recent opponents from League Two.

The club says testing was conducted following Saturday’s game. Results show that “a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Those who tested positive will follow government self-isolation guidelines.

