The Latest: Australian Open champion Kenin reaches 3rd round

____

2:30 p.m.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round at Roland Garros by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck. Both are unseeded.

____

1:10 p.m.

Danish teen Clara Tauson’s surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

That victory made her the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989 other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

The unseeded Collins next faces 2016 champion and No. 11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza or Kristyna Pliskova.

____

12:30 p.m.

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko reached the third round by beating second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

Ostapenko won her only major title here in 2017.

Pliskova reached the semifinals that year and lost to Simona Halep.

There were blue skies over Roland Garros after days of rain but the roof stayed over Court Philippe Chatrier for their match.

The unseeded Latvian player next faces 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa.

Pliskova’s twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion when she faced 2016 winner Garbiñe Muguruza.

___

