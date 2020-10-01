The Latest: Italian soccer match postponed because of virus

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wears a star on his mask on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Italian league soccer match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training.

The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.

Genoa already had last weekend’s game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

Century Volleyball

St. Mary's Saints Football

TGU Volleyball

Souris Valley Care Center COVID Cases

Mott Meatplant

Close contacts

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Suffragette Headstone

Scandinavian Visitors

No Høstfest

Debate Reaction

Local Reaction

School Cleaning

Tags Returned

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

Get ready for a very blustery day

YHF

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss